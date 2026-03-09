FG Protests As 42 Nigerians Beaten, Arrested In Mozambique

The Federal Government yesterday demanded the release of 42 Nigerians arrested at a spare parts market by Mozambican authorities. They were allegedly beaten, and their personal belongings stolen before they were arrested without any specific offence being levelled against them.

In a statement, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) claimed that they were singled out and arrested at a spare parts market despite the presence of other traders and individuals, raising concerns that the incident could amount to xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens.

NiDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who condemned the development, said if the arrested persons had violated any law, the appropriate authorities should have taken them to court rather than detaining them without explanation.

She therefore urged the Mozambican authorities to either release the detainees immediately or ensure due process is followed. Dabiri-Erewa said: “According to reports, the Nigerians were specifically singled out and arrested at a spare parts market, out of all the traders and individuals present in the market, without any allegations or explanations on why they were detained.

“The Nigerians arrested have been confirmed to be legal residents, and the Attorney General is reportedly not aware of any charges against them. “They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen, and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention.”