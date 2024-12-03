FG Proposes Holistic Approach To Address Humanitarian, Poverty-Related Issues In Nigeria

Share

The Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, has declared that the Ministry is set to provide a holistic approach to addressing Humanitarian and Poverty related issues in Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed this during his courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Her Excellency, Josephine Piyo. The minister informed that the Ministry is proposing to establish a strong Council on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in 2025.

“Presently, every state is handling humanitarian issues in different ways and there is a need to have a coordinated approach. The only way is to have a Council that will draft a policy that will carry everybody along for everyone to have a sense of belonging, ” he said.

He noted that Plateau state is one of the states that have suffered a lot of crises and displacement of people and there is a need for the State government to establish the State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to coordinate the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction issues in the state.

Dr Sununu told the Deputy Governor that he was in the state and his team on an advocacy visit to establish a good working relationship between the Ministry and the State Government.

“There is a need for collaboration between the Ministry, State Governments and International Partners to pull resources together to impact the Lives of the Internally Displaced Persons, Refugees, vulnerable persons and persons of concern”.

The Minister also provided relief materials to IDPs as well as flagged off the harvest of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Empowerment Project for IDPs while appreciating the state government for providing 200 hectares of land through one of the sons of the state where IDPs were organized to improve their farming skills. The agric project is sponsored by the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

“It will serve as a stop-gap, as the IDPs are been disengaged and resettled in their communities, they have skills and what they can rely on.

The Minister also disclosed that the Ministry will embark on three projects starting in January 2025 aimed at empowering Nigerians.

“These include Agricultural innovation that will empower millions of Nigerians in green farming; Automobile Maintenance where the youths will be trained and given starter packs and Renewable Energy where Nigerians will be trained on solar installations and other solar businesses.

He called for the support of the Plateau government towards achieving the projects in the state.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the State government on the appointment of the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda who is the illustrious son of the state, by this appointment the Ministry will have a strong collaboration with the state to deliver the dividend of democracy for Nigerians.

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang who was represented by the Deputy Governor Her Excellency, Josephine Piyo, appreciated Mr President and his wife for showing care and love for vulnerable citizens in the country and for the appointment of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Prof Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda who is an indigene of the state.

He acknowledged that the state has a lot of displaced persons and will collaborate with the Ministry to ensure all the programmes of the Ministry succeed in Plateau State.

