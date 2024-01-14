FG Promises Timely Completion Of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway

The Federal Government has expressed commitment to the timely completion of the Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano highway. The commitment, it said, aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. To keep a tab on work progress on the highway, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi and his counterpart in the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, went on inspection visit on the Abuja – Kaduna -Zaria-Kano Highway , a statement issued by Media Adviser to the Minister of Works, Barrister Orji Uchenna, said. The dual carriageway has been a source of concern to road users because of the many dilapidated spots and security challenges.

The project was awarded to Julius Berger Plc but could not be completed because of security and funding challenges. However, the current administration views the road as very critical for the socio-economic advancement of the nation and is therefore committed to completing the project on a record time. While debating on strategies and milestones for fixing the road, the Hon. Minister of Works assured the contractors that funding would not be a problem going forward. “We have got a commitment from the Minister of Finance to make payment and I am very sure if we pay Julius Berger Plc according to the commitment on funding, it will complete the job. “We have issues of reviewing the contract sum, and we will sort that out. We sent our technical team to reexamine the sub grade, which will be the basis of our redesign.

Let me emphasise that this is the first project we are touring in this place, and Mr President in his Renewed Hope Agenda has expressed his deep concerns on the completion of the project and he has directed that everything must be done to get the entire project completed.” On his part, the Hon. Minister of Finance assured the contractor of the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government in the timely funding of the project in line with the agreed milestones. “Under the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are both here on inspection to hear the commitment of the contractor handling the project and to support them, to as soon as possible complete this all important reconstruction of the Abuja- Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Road.”

The Finance Minister described the Works sector as one of the most strategic sectors that will add value to the economic development agenda of Mr. President and would always be given priority attention. “We want to urge the contractor to do more. Infra- structure is a critical priority of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is how we can get food prices down. Through transportation and easy transportation of agricultural products, we want to move freely across the country. To bring down the prices and inflation, we will be doing more on the funding. ” On the inspection team included directors from both Ministries of Works and Finance; Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr Dr Lars Richter, who conducted the two ministers round the projects and several other stakeholders.