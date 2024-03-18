FG Promises End to Estimated Billings, Flags Off Mass Metering Across Army Formations

The Federal Government has begun the mass metering of the Nigerian Army formations nationwide with a promise to end the era of estimated billings in the power sector. Speaking during the flag off of the metering exercise at the headquarters of the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja military cantonment at the weekend, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the exercise would be in phases with the Ikeja cantonment being the first phase of the exercise.

He said the current exercise would last for six weeks before the second phase began. Adelabu explained that for the current exercise, the sum of N12.7 billion has been released out of a total of N40 billion for the mass metering project. He said: “The mass metering in army formations nationwide will enable us to know what is being consumed on a monthly basis in order to ensure appropriate billings and ease collections.

“The overall intention is to eliminate and make estimated billing a thing of the past.” The minister, who was received at the army headquarters by the Commander, Maj. Gen. A.M Adetuyi, and the Chief Executive Officer of De Haryor Global Services, Engineer Ashade Olatunbosun, who is in charge of the metering project, said the current exercise is part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to ensure regular supply of electricity to army formations, nationwide.

He added: “This is one of Mr. President’s objectives as contained in the renewed hope agenda to ensure that electricity supply to the armed forces is prioritised and they do not suffer especially in the enjoyment of public utilities.” Adelabu said the smart meters being installed are tamper-proof and would eliminate energy theft.

He said: “You cannot bypass the meter which also comes with an app where customers can also get a statement of their consumption on a monthly basis.” Also speaking, Olatunbosun said the second phase of the project will begin in Abuja and Enugu, simultaneously adding that military formations across the 11 DISCOs will benefit from the exercise.