FG Promises Consolidated Reforms In Mining Sector

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake, has said imminent reforms in the mining sector will separate genuine businessmen interested in long- term and value-added investment from adven- turers carting away raw materials.

Addressing mining ministers forum at the China Mining Week 2023 holding in Tianjin, China on Thursday, the Minister said the new mineral development roadmap of the Federal Government would solve the lingering problems in the sector.

He said the proposed Nigerian Solid Minerals Development Company would mobilise domestic and international capital and technology to raise industrial capacity of the sector. Stressing the importance of geological data to mining finance and exploration, Dr. Alake said Tinubu’s administration would invest in massive critical data to make it easier to attract investors to the sector while putting in place social and governance standards to protect the environment.

The minister said the government was currently engaging artisanal miners to join cooperatives to formalise labour and small enterprises in the sector to widen access to training, extension services, machinery and credit. He assured investors of orderly industrial environment, adding that the new security architecture for the sector would combine the formal agencies of enforcement with community safety organs to combat threats and protect miners.

Allaying the fears of inferences in mining operations by sub-national agencies, Alake said the administration had developed cordial relations between the federal and state governments and that the ministry recently hosted the governor’s forum to resolve pertinent issues. He advised prospective investors to include the industrial processing of materials in their business plans, adding that a new regime of compulsory value addition as investment condition would soon be in place.