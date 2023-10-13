FG Promises Adequate Power Supply For Industrial Clusters

The Federal Government yesterday assured investors in Nigeria of adequate power supply across the country, especially in industrial clusters. The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, also said Nigeria offered vast opportunities for both investors and its citizens.

He gave the assurances at the Agbara Business Roundtable in Agbara, Ogun State’s Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area. The event marked the beginning of a campaign to secure a reliable power source for industrial clusters nationwide, with Agbara Industrial Estate leading the way.

The VP lamented that the Agbara Cluster rely on supplementary power sources alongside the national grid. He stated that the Federal Government, in collaboration with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), was resolute in its efforts to provide more economical power generation options for industrial clusters like Agbara.

Shettima, who is the Chairman Board of Directors, NDPHC, promised that the Agbara Industrial Estate would have a steady power supply in the next four months. He challenged the NDPHC team to redouble their efforts to achieve the Agbara Industrial Cluster power program’s delivery in just three to four months.

He said: “I am here to reassure the business community that we mean business. I want to give you my word and my word is my bond, if you need 200 megawatts, 300 megawatts, we can give it to you. “Be rest assured, we are going to supply your power needs with no strings attached.

We are giving power to Togo, I think we are giving 100 Megawatts to Togo, and some of these nations are not even paying us. Why can’t we give to businesses that will pay us? It is just simple arithmetic; it is a matter of economics.”