FG: Proliferation Of IEDs ‘Most Serious Threat’ To National Security

…says terrorists using device to destabilise communities destroy infrastructure

The Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, has expressed concern about the proliferation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the country, saying the development “Posing the most serious threat to our security personnel and citizens”.

Specifically, the two-star General noted that IEDs had become ready tools for the destabilisation of communities, and destruction of public assets/infrastructure by terrorists.

Laka ,who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, while declaring open a two-day Counter Improvised Explosives Device Training, said a whole-of-society approach was needed to contain insecurity.

He explained that the ongoing programme was designed to “improve on the technical capacity of Explosives Ordnance Disposal personnel to respond effectively in a counter terrorism crisis response setting”.

He said: “As we all know, Nigeria continues to face significant security challenges, with the proliferation of Improvised Explosive Devices posing a the most serious threat to our security personnel and citizens.

“These devices have become a tool of terror, used by insurgents, militants, and criminal elements to destabilize communities, destroy infrastructure, and inflict fear and suffering on innocent lives.

“You may recall the recent blackout in the Northern parts of Nigeria as a result of 5 pylons along the Shiroro, Mando electricity line that was brought down by insurgents using Improvised Explosive Devices.

“There is no doubt that the menace of Improvised Explosive Devices and other associated crimes have impacted negatively on the populace with implications for socio-economic activities.

“Thus, the carnage unleashed by Improvised Explosive Device makers and their affiliation with other terrorist groups all over the world has led to loss and disruption of many lives and properties.

“This is a major concern and hence the need for collective efforts in advancing measures to check the threat.

“I commend the commitment of all personnel present, as your participation in this exercise reflects our collective dedication towards a successful exercise.”

He added thus: “This is to build a unified response that will allow us to anticipate, detect, and defuse Improvised Explosive Devices threats with greater precision and speed.

“I therefore urge everyone to fully engage with the training, share your knowledge, and take this opportunity to learn from our experts and each other.

“I therefore implore you to utilise this training with a view to preparing you showcase your professionalism and capability during the main exercise next week”.

The training lays the foundation for the Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre’s (PC4) Exercise Rapid Response.

