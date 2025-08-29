FG Projects N74bn Earnings From Livestock Sector In 2025

The Federal Government has disclosed that the country’s livestock sector has the potential to fetch the economy about N74 billion by 2035 if properly harnessed.

The Special Assistant to the Minister of Livestock Development, Dr. Sale Momale, made this known in Abuja recently while speaking during a workshop on “Promotion of Peaceful Coexistence among Farming and Pastoral Communities through Strengthening the Role of Media in the Development of the Livestock Industry in Nigeria.”

Momale explained that the need for mass mobilisation, investment opportunities across the livestock value chain, and the promotion of peace and social harmony to drive the ministry’s policies and strategies. According to him, the Nigerian livestock industry remains largely untapped, despite its potential.

However, insecurity, herder-farmer conflicts, and misconceptions about the sector continue to hamper growth. He explained that the ministry’s strategy focused on capacity building for producers and value-chain actors across key species such as cattle, poultry, goats, and sheep.

“We are optimistic that organising production along this line will transform the sector, create job opportunities, promote sustainable livelihoods, and achieve N74 billion growth by 2035,” Momale said. He added that addressing livestock diseases — including zoonotic, epidemic, and transboundary diseases — would require technical expertise, awareness, and preventive measures.

The ministry, he noted, was already working to train local producers and provide them with the necessary skills and resources. Also speaking, Damian Ihekoronye, Advocacy and Coalition Lead for SPRiNG, urged the media to adopt conflict-sensitive approaches in reporting issues related to farming and pastoral communities. He called for deeper collaboration between the ministry and the press to enhance public awareness and reduce tensions.

Ihekoronye noted that modernising livestock production under the ministry’s framework would boost economic benefits, reduce conflicts, and foster social cohesion. “SPRiNG’s partnership with the ministry is aimed at helping Nigeria build a more peaceful and resilient society, enabling citizens to benefit from reduced violence and greater adaptation to climate change,” he said.