The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the implementation of new ethical guidelines for its military personnel.

According to the reports sighted by Saturday Telegraph, the Nigerian Army are prohibited from acts such as homosexuality, lesbianism, bestiality, cross-dressing, body piercing, tattooing, disorderly behaviour, and drunkenness.

These rules are part of the revised Harmonised Armed Forces Terms and Conditions of Service (HAFTCOS), signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on December 16, 2024.

The updated document explicitly forbids personnel from participating in activities associated with the LGBTQIA2S+ community and engaging in amorous relationships with subordinates or their spouses.

Officers are also required to meet financial obligations such as vehicle licensing and insurance promptly, while the misuse of government property for personal gain is strictly prohibited.

Military personnel are banned from joining secret societies or political parties, with cultural and traditional groups being the only exceptions.

The document further restricts officers from operating private businesses and from accepting gifts or favors from junior-ranking personnel to maintain discipline and professionalism.

Although the guidelines clearly outline unacceptable behavior, they do not specify the disciplinary measures for violations, leaving enforcement to the discretion of the military authorities.

