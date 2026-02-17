FG Procures 1.37m Meters From China Under $500m W’Bank Funding

The Federal Government has procured at least 1.37 million electricity meters in China under the $500 million World Bank-funded Nigeria Distribution Sector Recovery Programme, a restructuring paper released by the bank on its website has revealed.

A disbursement summary in the report stateed that of the $500 million commitment from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, only $69.09 million had been disbursed, while $404.72 million remained undisbursed, representing a 13.82 per cent disbursement rate as of the reporting date.

Sources said the programme was structured as a hybrid operation combining a $250m Program-for-Results component and a $250 million Investment Project Financing component.

They added that the IPF component funds bulk procurement of meters and meter data management systems to reduce the metering gap, alongside a Data Aggregation Platform, technical assistance, and capacity building.

The restructuring paper showed that there are links of the programme to the Presidential Metering Initiative approved in November 2023, targeted to deploy over five million smart meters by 2027 and reduce Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection losses from over 40 per cent to 20 per cent within three years.

The bank said: “The contract for the procurement of the first batch of 1.44 million meters was signed in August 2024, and the contract has been effective since February 2025. “To date, 408,000 meters have arrived in Nigeria, of which 130,000 meters have been installed.

Almost all meters in this first batch (95 per cent) have been manufactured, and they are either in China or in transit to Nigeria.” “The Programme Development Objective is to improve financial and technical performance of the electricity distribution companies.