FG Processes 170 Foreign Applications For Citizenship

The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo yesterday said the Federal Government is currently reviewing citizenship applications from 170 foreign nationals.

On his X handle, he said the Citizenship Advisory Committee was responsible for reviewing and recommending citizenship applications for President Bola Tinubu’s approval. Tunji-Ojo said:“We understand that the exercise is a test of our integrity as leaders and we will ensure to uphold the trust placed on us by the nation.

“Citizenship of the biggest black nation on earth is a valuable asset that requires careful consideration. “We hereby assure Nigerians that we will prioritise integrity and proven character above all else.”

The minister stated that the committee comprised top officials from key government bodies: Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of State Security, and Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said: “Our government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu will continue to do everything to make our beloved country a prosperous nation and a destination of interest for all.”