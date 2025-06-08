FG Probes Viral Video Alleging Neglect Of Accident Victims At FMC Abuja

Share

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, has ordered a thorough investigation into a viral video that alleges staff at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, denied prompt medical attention to accident victims brought in by a good Samaritan.

A statement released on Sunday and signed by the Public Relations Officer on behalf of the Medical Director, Obadiah Gana, confirmed that an internal investigation is underway, and its findings will be made public upon conclusion.

The statement reads in part:

“We are aware of a video circulating online that portrays our hospital in a negative light. In response, the hospital management has launched a comprehensive internal investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.”

According to a preliminary assessment by the hospital, the emergency department was adequately stocked at the time of the incident.

“There was no shortage of medical consumables, including latex gloves. Resuscitation equipment and essential medications were readily available, and patient transfer tools such as trolleys and wheelchairs were sufficient,” the statement said.

Ongoing interviews with staff and other stakeholders are being conducted to ensure a complete understanding of the situation.

FMC Abuja reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and the delivery of high-quality healthcare services.

“We are committed to sharing the full outcome of the investigation with the public. FMC Abuja operates an open-door policy and maintains several feedback channels, including dedicated phone lines, QR codes, and email contacts prominently displayed throughout the hospital.”

The hospital also highlighted its social support mechanisms:

“We maintain a medical indigent fund to assist financially disadvantaged patients and have successfully treated and reunited many unconscious patients with their families through our social work team.”

The statement further emphasized the hospital’s medical capabilities, noting that FMC Abuja performs advanced procedures such as open-heart surgery, laser treatments, kidney transplants, and spinal surgeries—services rarely available in most public hospitals.

“We sincerely apologize for any distress caused and want to reassure the public that we take all feedback seriously. We deeply value the trust placed in us and remain committed to delivering quality care with empathy and compassion,” the statement concluded.

