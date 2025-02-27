FG Probes High Cost Of BP, Diabetes Medications

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has launched an investigation into the rising cost and price variations of blood pressure (BP) and diabetes medications across Nigerian markets, aiming to ensure consumer protection and prevent exploitation.

Executive Vice Chairman Tunji Bello said yesterday at the opening of the inquiry with pharmaceutical and healthcare stakeholders in Abuja that the inquiry was in line with the commission’s mandate. Bello was represented by the Director of the Surveillance and Investigations Department Boladale Adeyinka.

He said the inquiry was aimed at identifying factors contributing to the disparities in healthcare accessibility and affordability, particularly regarding blood pressure and diabetes medications. Bello said the cost of medications had risen significantly over the past year, which made it difficult for consumers to afford the treatment they needed.

He said: “We believe that this forum will be the basis for recommendations and ways forward and also ensure that Nigerians have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

“The high cost of drugs not only affects patients’ health outcomes but also places a strain on our healthcare system.”

