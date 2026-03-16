FG Probes Gas Bubbling Reports In Rivers Community

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, has announced that he had received briefings concerning reports of gas seepage observed in the ground and surrounding water bodies in Bille Community, within the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 corridor in Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Monday by Ekpo’s spokesman, Louis Ibah, the minister reassured the public that the Federal Government has taken prompt and coordinated action to investigate and address the situation.

He said: “Indeed, following reports from residents of Bille and adjoining communities indicating unusual bubbling in nearby water bodies, relevant regulatory agencies and operators immediately activated a joint response mechanism.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), together with operators active within the OML 18 area, commenced immediate field investigations to determine the source and nature of the occurrence.

“As part of the ongoing response, two joint investigation visits have already been conducted at the affected locations. During these inspections, relevant samples were collected and forwarded for laboratory analysis.

Preliminary assessments conducted so far have not established any direct link between the bubbling and oil pollution, pipeline leakage, or other operational failures within the oil and gas infrastructure in the area.

However, final laboratory results are being awaited to provide definitive scientific clarification.”

The minister further said that in furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency and environmental protection, he has directed the NUPRC to intensify its technical investigations, undertake additional site visits, and maintain continuous monitoring of the affected locations.

According to the statement, the Commission, working closely with operators in the area, remains fully committed to identifying the exact source of the gas seepage and ensuring that appropriate remedial actions are taken swiftly once investigations are concluded.

Ekpo reiterated that the safety of host communities, the protection of the environment, and the well-being of residents in oil and gas-producing areas remain paramount to the Federal Government.

He therefore urged residents of the affected communities to remain calm and cooperate fully with regulatory authorities and technical teams currently conducting field investigations, as the Government continues to safeguard lives, protect the environment, and ensure responsible petroleum operations across all producing regions of the country.