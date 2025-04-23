FG Probes Alleged N5.2m Extortion By NSCDC Officers

Share

The Federal Government yesterday ordered an investigation into the allegation of extortion against some Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials.

In a viral video, the NSCDC personnel were alleged to have extorted N5.2 million from young men travelling from Ado Ekiti to Akure.

In a statement, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said any officers indicted by the investigators would be sanctioned. He said: “We will not tolerate any form of misconduct from our security agencies.

“We are building a paramilitary that is disciplined, professional and serves Nigeria and Nigerians with all sense of dignity and patriotism. “In this case, we will see that justice is upheld and ensure that security personnel serve with forthrightness.”

Share