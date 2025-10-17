FG Prioritises Health Sector – Finance Minister

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has highlighted the progress made in Nigeria’s health sector, as the Federal Government’s macroeconomic reforms continue to yield positive results.

Speaking at the Health Works Leaders Coalition roundtable on the sidelines of the 2025 WBG/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., Dr Uzoka-Anite noted that despite challenges, the health sector has seen significant improvements, with increased funding and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery, a statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, said.

While acknowledging that there is still a significant funding gap in the health sector, she, however, noted that the Federal Government has increased allocation to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare by almost 60% in the 2025 appropriation.

Dr Uzoka-Anite also highlighted the government’s efforts to boost financing and deepen value in the health sector, including the design, administration, and periodic review of Excise Tax on tobacco, alcohol, and sugar-sweetened beverages, with revenue from these excise taxes earmarked for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Additionally, the government, she said, has implemented a policy of zero-rating medical equipment and drugs for Value Added Tax (VAT) purposes and secured concessionary financing in excess through the HOPE operation.

The Minister emphasised the need for a national compact to serve as a coordinating mechanism to align or pool fiscal resources toward national priorities, particularly in the health sector.

She thanked the World Bank for recognising Nigeria as a priority country for showcasing its UHC COMPACT and for selecting Nigeria to lead efforts under the Africa Initiative for Access to Medicines and Local Manufacturing (AIM 2030).

Dr Uzoka-Anite reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing reforms and promoting sustainable growth, with a focus on improving the lives of Nigerians.

She expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic prospects and called for continued support and partnerships to drive growth, productivity, and equitable development.

The Honourable Minister commended the Ministry of Health, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, and other relevant stakeholders, for their collaborative efforts in driving progress in Nigeria’s health sector.

This achievement, she said, is a testament to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises improving the nation’s health and well-being.

The Minister’s remarks underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare and economic prosperity for the benefit of all Nigerians.