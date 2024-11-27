FG Pressures S’African Govt Over Alleged Illegal Detention Of Nigerian Businessman

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has intervened in the case of Abdul Olatunji, a Nigerian businessman allegedly detained by South African authorities since 2019 without a fair trial.

The move follows a petition filed by the human rights organization Zarephath Aide and increasing calls for justice from Olatunji’s family and supporters.

Olatunji’s prolonged detention has sparked widespread criticism and concern, leading his family to appeal directly to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

In response, NiDCOM has taken steps to address the situation and ensure Olatunji receives justice.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit at NiDCOM, confirmed that the commission has engaged the acting Nigerian High Commissioner in South Africa, urging South African authorities to provide clarity on the matter.

“Since the case came to our attention, we have mobilized efforts to ensure justice for Mr. Olatunji.

“The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa is actively collaborating with the Nigerian Mission there to investigate the situation thoroughly,” Balogun said.

Balogun added that the President of the Nigerian Women’s Association South Africa, Elizabeth Johnson, has reached out to Olatunji and is arranging a prison visit.

NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa has also spoken with Olatunji’s brother to assure the family of the government’s commitment to resolving the issue.

Olatunji’s family had accused South African authorities of orchestrating his detention on false and malicious charges.

They alleged that his ordeal was part of a broader scheme by certain officials in South Africa.

The Nigerian government has pledged a comprehensive investigation into the case, emphasizing the importance of justice and fairness.

