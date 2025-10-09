FG Presents Taoheed Elias For Int’l Court Of Justice Seat

The Federal Government on Thursday formally presented Dr Taoheed Elias as Nigeria’s candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This is the Nigerian government’s call for international support to restore West Africa’s voice on the bench of the world’s top judicial body.

The event, held in Abuja, brought together members of the diplomatic corps and senior government officials, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, led the endorsement of Dr Elias’ candidacy.

Tuggar highlighted the absence of West African representation on the ICJ since 2011 and Nigeria’s lack of presence on the court for more than three decades.

READ ALSO

Introducing the nominee, Tuggar described Elias as a distinguished jurist whose experience and integrity epitomise the standards set out in Article 2 of the ICJ Statute.

He stressed that Elias was not merely a national candidate but “a candidate for the international community.”

The minister noted that Elias’ candidacy “reflects the very ideals that unite us as members of the diplomatic community — integrity, competence, and commitment to justice.”

Addressing the diplomatic corps, Tuggar also explained the broader purpose of the nomination.

“This long absence is not a matter of pride but of perspective. It underscores the importance of equitable geographical representation and the need for voices from West Africa to again be heard within the world’s highest judicial body.

“Elias embodies the envisaged qualities — a person of high moral character possessing the qualifications for the highest judicial office and recognised competence in international law.

“He is a Nigerian national, a distinguished scholar, a seasoned international civil servant, and a respected judge.

“This candidacy is not about Nigeria alone. It is about ensuring that Africa, and West Africa in particular, retains its rightful presence in shaping the global rule of law,” he added.