FG Presents License To Isaac Balami University Of Aeronautics

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially presented the license for the immediate takeoff of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management.

President Bola Tinubu had recently approved the establishment of the university during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House, Abuja.

The approval, which had been pending for four years, was met with nationwide jubilation, especially among young Nigerians who have benefited over the years from the generosity of the university’s founder, Comrade Isaac Balami.

During the license presentation ceremony held on Wednesday at the NUC headquarters in Abuja, the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, charged the university and 10 others also granted licenses to prioritize national interest and uphold professionalism in their operations.

Describing the event as the dawn of a new chapter in Nigeria’s education sector, Prof. Ribadu commended the commitment of the promoters and proprietors to contribute to the nation’s educational development.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, urged Balami and other stakeholders to ensure they deliver the quality of education Nigerians deserve. He emphasized the importance of maintaining and protecting existing partnerships.

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving the license, Isaac Balami expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for breaking the four-year deadlock and approving the project.

He said, “This could only happen under a leader who places a premium on education. Achieving this within just two years of President Tinubu’s administration is both amazing and unprecedented.”

Balami, who also owns one of the largest airline maintenance companies in Nigeria and the 7Star Global Hangar, said, “We have worked tirelessly for the past four years. Success may be delayed, but it will surely come. This has brought relief to many families who have been waiting for this university to take off.”

“I give God all the glory and thank those He used to support a common young man like me. I started this journey at 35. For four years, I was told it wouldn’t happen. But God used Mr. President, and we achieved it—while I’m still 40. This shows we have a president who listens and stands with the youth.

“We assure Nigerians that with the takeoff of our university, the first made-in-Nigeria plane will soon take flight. This is not just my university—it belongs to all Nigerians. From being a child of nobody to becoming somebody, we will achieve greatness together.”

The university’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Jemitola, who was also present at the event, assured Nigerians that his experience with the Air Force in Europe, America, and globally would be used to inspire and empower young Nigerians. “Big things are about to happen in Nigeria,” he stated.

Alvin Atsegwasi, who represented 88 international admission agents from Europe and America, said locating the university in the heart of Lagos was a strategic move, adding that parents have already begun reaching out. “A jet is about to take off in the name of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management,” he said.

