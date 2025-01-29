FG Presents Licences To Gas Distributors

Share

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has presented Gas Distribution Licenses to some companies.

The Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Engr Farouk Ahmed, speaking at the Gas Distribution Licence (GDL) award ceremony in Abuja, yesterday stated that the agency received 30 applications for licenses from which it approved 10.

According to him, the licences cover about 1.5billion standard cubic feet/day with over 1,200kilometer of gas distribution pipeline network and that the issued licenses cover over 500 customers.

Ahmed said: “Ten licences are being issued today as part of Phase-1 of the Gas Distribution Licensing regime to operators who have invested significantly in developing gas distribution infrastructures in the designated gas distribution zones and have met the prescribed minimum requirements.

“A cumulative gas distribution capacity of approximately 1.5 bscf/d with over 1,200km of gas distribution pipeline network as well as over 500 customer stations are covered by the licences being issued today.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the move reaffirms the government’s commitment to sustainable development of Nigeria’s vast gas resources. He lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary leadership, which enabled the license issuance, and appreciated the NMDPRA’s regulatory reforms under Ahmed.

