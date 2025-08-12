FG Presents FCOP To Air Tanzania Company Limited

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, presented the Foreign Carrier Operation Permit (FCOP) to Air Tanzania Company Limited, at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, represented by Mr Ahmed Mohammed, said the initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency, safety and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Republic of Tanzania in the aviation sector.

The Permanent Secretary said the FCOP would standardise procedures, ensuring seamless interactions and efficient operations between Nigeria and Tanzania aviation stakeholders and aligning with international best practices.

“The presentation of FCOP to Air Tanzania Company Limited is a significant step in our efforts to promote aviation cooperation and excellence, we are confident that this initiative will yield positive outcomes for both nations”.

He stated that the initiative aligned with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government’s efforts to promote regional integration and cooperation in West Africa and beyond.

Dr Kana assured the Air Tanzania Officials of Nigeria’s readiness to provide all they need to operate and instructed them to liaise with all the agencies in the ministry to meet their needs.

The Director of Air Traffic Regulation, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mrs Yinka Iriobe, stated that Nigeria was looking forward to seeing Air Tanzania commence operations in Nigeria and assured them that Nigeria has a lot of potential to make the aviation industry thrive.

She said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries would be signed at the NCAA headquarters, Abuja, stating that the MoU would mandate the ATCL to upload all flown passengers’ information into the NCAA AVITECH portal, and the FCOP is the authorisation needed by ATCL to commence operation into and out of Nigeria.

Earlier, the United Republic of Tanzania High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Selestine Gervas Kakele, thanked the Nigerian government for the cooperation and readiness to collaborate with Tanzania, stating that Nigeria is the gateway to prosperity for all African nations.

“The movement of people, goods and services in Africa has suffered a huge setback due to a lack of regional connectivity, and this is why the two countries are coming together to establish a durable flight link.

He emphasised that ATCL was poised to commence scheduled direct flights between Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Lagos, Nigeria, following the successful completion of key regulatory requirements by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“NCAA has issued a Document of Authorisation, Condition and Limitation (DACL) to Air Tanzania after conducting a rigorous base inspection in Tanzania.

He further added that the airline has secured approval for its Local Security Operation Procedures (LSOP) and appealed for office space at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and a residence permit for the airline staff.

The event had in attendance the Directors in the Ministry, representatives of the agencies and Edward Nkwabi, Grand Handling Manager, Air Tanzania and Modester Mwanjala, Project Coordinator, Air Tanzania.