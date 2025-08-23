FG Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Seven States

The Federal government, through the Ministry of Environment, on Saturday predicted possible rainfall and flooding in seven states and 25 communities across Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Bokani and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, the states and communities expected to be affected include Benue State (Abinsi, Agyo, Gbajimba, Gogo, Makurdi, Mbapa, Otobi, Otukpo, Udoma, Ukpiam); Borno State (Briyel, Dikwa, MaiduKamba; and Gombe State (Bajoga, Dogon Ruwa, Gombe, Nafada).

Others are Kebbi State (Gwandu, Jega, Kamba); Nasarawa State (Agima, Keana, Keffi, Odogbo, Rukubi); Niger State (Lapai); and Yobe State (Gashua, Gasma, Potiskum).

The Federal Government warned that heavy rainfall expected between August 23 and 24 could lead to flooding in the listed areas.

He further directed residents of communities along the flood plain from Jebba to Lokoja to evacuate immediately as the River Niger’s water level continues to rise.

“Due to the rise in the water level of the River Niger, communities on the flood plain from Jebba to Lokoja are advised to evacuate,” he said.