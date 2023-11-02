FG, Power Firms Sign PPP Agreement To Electrify Communities

The Federal Government via the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has announced a ground- breaking public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with CrossBoundary Energy Access Assets Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of CrossBoundary Access and ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, to bring clean and stable electricity to 15 rural communities spread across Nigeria.

REA disclosed that under the public-private partnership agreement, a portfolio of mini-grids would be constructed to connect hundreds of households and micro-businesses in underserved and unserved rural communities.

According to REA, this initiative reflects the commitment of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu to enhance power supply and increase access to reliable electricity for these communities scattered around Kogi, Nasarawa, and Niger states.

Speaking on the PPP agreement between REA and the power firms, the Head of the Project Management Unit at the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, expressed his enthusiasm during the signing of the project agreement in Abuja, pointing out that the partnership was a significant step towards addressing the energy needs of rural areas and advancing the development agenda of the country.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of CrossBoundary Access, Humphrey Wireko, who signed on behalf of his firm, affirmed their commitment to the project. He revealed that the project was poised to provide power supply to the benefiting communities within the next six months, boosting economic growth in the community.

Similarly, the Head of MiniGrids at ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, Onyinye Anene-Nzelu, emphasised the impact of this initiative, alluding that with an enabling business environment, ENGIE Energy Ac- cess was set to provide scalable energy access mini-grids to Nigerians in rural communities, contributing to economic development and reducing Nigeria’s energy access deficit.