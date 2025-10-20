FG Positions Nigeria As Regional Refining Hub

The Federal Government has said that it launched the West Africa Fuel Reference Market to position Nigeria as a regional refining and product supply hub to other West African sub-regions. It added that the development is in FG’s bid to extend the refining obligation beyond the shores of the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri disclosed this during a summit in Lagos. He stated that with increased local refining capacity, Nigeria will not only meet its domestic demand but also serve as a dependable supplier of refined products to neighboring countries, hence reducing the region’s reliance on indigenous refineries and maritime imports.

According to him, this aligns with the African Union’s vision for energy integration and intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. He said: “As we look forward, our priorities are clear. Ensure peak stock security for all licensed refiners.

Deepen fiscal incentives to attract more investment; enhance collaboration between the Ministry, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC) and security agencies to tackle crude theft, highprice vandalism and while enhancing the relationship with host communities; foster collaboration among African nations for product exchange, logistics and shared energy infrastructure.

The minister who represented at the occasion by his Technical Adviser, Midstream, Mr. Ndah Adaba. Stated that the path to African energy security runs through the gates of Nigeria’s refineries and interrelated institutions.

He stated that the federal government remains committed to supporting indigenous refiners, strengthening regulatory institutions and creating an enabling environment for sustainable downstream growth.

Lokpobiri said Nigeria and indeed Africa stand at a critical juncture, one that also decided action to guarantee our energy security, promote indigenous refining, and position the continent as a net exporter of petroleum products is required.

He stated that under the Renewable Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, indigenous refining has been identified as a critical pathway to energy independence, job security, and industrial revitalization. He said: “We have seen indigenous success stories such as Dangote Refinery, Walter Smith Petro-Man Refinery, Aradel Holdings, etc. which collectively demonstrate that Nigerians have both the capacity and the will to refine the country’s crude oil locally.

These projects are more than facilities. “They are symbols of confidence in our policy direction and we are committed to replicating them across all of the producing states.

Through the Nigerian MidstreamDownstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the government has streamlined the licensing regime from license to establish to construct and operate, ensuring that genuine investors are supported, not hindered by bureaucracy.

Beyond licensing, the government has continued to consolidate on facilitating the access to crude oil supply through the effective implementation of the Domestic Crude Oil Supply Implication.