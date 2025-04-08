FG Pledges To Strengthen Ties With Ericson

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday pledged Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, by promptly operationalising the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the country and the company in 2024.

The Vice President stated this when he received a delegation from the tech giant led by its Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mr Patrick Johansson, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima said Ericsson was a part of the Nigerian experiment, recalling that the firm laid the foundation for other tech giants at the time.

