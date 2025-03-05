FG Pledges To Ensure Respect For Human Rights

Share

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), yesterday said the Federal Government was committed to ensuring that human rights are respected in the country.

Fagbemi gave the assurance when he received the Special Independent Investigative Panel report on allegations of human rights violations during counterinsurgency operations in the North-East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel was established by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in response to allegations of human rights violations during the operations.

According to the AGF the Federal Government is steadfast in its commitment to upholding human rights, the rule of law, and the principles of justice, in spite of the insurgency. “Our armed forces have fought valiantly and professionally to restore peace and security.

“Government has continuously strengthened mechanisms to ensure that military operations are conducted with the highest regard for human rights and international humanitarian law.

“I put it on record that we are not fighting ourselves, we are not fighting the war. So respect for human rights remains steadfast,” he said.

