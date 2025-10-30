New Telegraph

October 30, 2025
FG Pledges To Cut $1.5bn Annual Milk Import

President Bola Tinubu yesterday pledged his commitment to ending Nigeria’s dependence on imported milk and dairy products, which cost the country over $1.5 billion annually.

Speaking at the Arla Dano Open Day in Damau, Kaduna State, he said the country produces only 0.7 million litres of milk annually, with per capita consumption of 8.7 litres, far below the World Health Organization (WHO)’s 210 litres benchmark.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Livestock Development Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said the establishment of the ministry was a deliberate move to unlock the livestock value chain, reduce imports, and strengthen food security.

He saluted Arla Foods and Arla Dano Farm for their huge investments in dairy production. The President said:”Kaduna is now an emerging dairy hub and a model for modern livestock development.”

