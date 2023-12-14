FG Pledges To Address Maternal, Child Deaths

The Federal Government has expressed commitment to address the high number of maternal and child deaths in the country by restructuring the nation’s Primary Health Care (PHC) sector.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo who spoke at the 7th annual Health conference organised by the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, maintained that an effective primary health care system would build the foundation for a healthier society.

According to her, the lack of necessary equipment, low healthcare coverage, as well as inadequate health financing, were the major causes of maternal and child deaths, of which Nigeria was a major contributor to the global burden.

Listing other challenges confronting health care in Nigeria, she explained that generally, there was poor health-seeking behaviour due to poor literacy, socio-cultural factors, long distances to health facilities, lack of transport to referral facilities; poverty and lack of access to water.

Dr. Salma who reiterated the present administration’s efforts to revitalize the sector to achieve the SDG 2030 target of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), noted that 80 per cent of basic healthcare needs should be addressed from the PHC centres, which should equally be linked to a secondary care facility for ease of referrals of cases requiring more expert attention.

She said: “The PHC is the fulcrum for a resilient health system and should be structured to be able to deliver services that will support the attainment of UHC and guarantee health security. The PHC is the entry point into the health care service delivery system where 80% of the health issues should be sorted out and essential with basic care needs provided.

“As a gateway to accessing health services, it should be designed to fit the purpose for proper functioning and operations to be prepared for the needs of the community where it is located. It should be a hub of positive interaction that gives hope and relieves anxieties and distress to whoever is there whether as a caregiver or client/patient.

“It should be community-owned and led for optimal utilisation and sustainability of the PHC system along with the aspirations and potentials of the people and their developmental growth needs.

“In the integrated system that we are promoting, we aspire to ensure that as soon as a pregnant woman visits a healthcare facility, the quality and level of care she requires to deliver a healthy child is assured including the payment for the services she would receive, ensuring that she is covered under one form of health insurance or the other.”

The Country Director BudgIT, Mr. Gabriel Okeowo who noted that the PHCs have a critical role to play in the nation’s healthcare system, stressed the need for Nigeria to explore innovative strategies and collaborative efforts to strengthen and empower PHCs, ensure they were well-equipped and accessible to all segments of the population.

Speaking further, Okeowo emphasised the vital role of health journalists in amplifying the discourse on challenges and successes related to improving healthcare access through PHCs and encouraged active engagement, sharing of insights, and collaboration to shape a narrative that drives positive changes in the healthcare landscape.

On his part, the spokesperson for the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Mr Mohammad Ohitoto, commended the collaborative work done by ANHEJ with the agency in interrupting the transmission and circulation of indigenous wild poliovirus for a period of three years

“ANHEJ played a unique and significant role in educating and enlightening the community and parents on the need for children to receive polio vaccines.

“They played a most crucial role in winning the community back, after a massive boycott of polio vaccinations. Without the success of the intervention of ANHEJ, Nigeria would have remained a polio-endemic country,” he said.