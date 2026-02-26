FG Pledges Support To Benue To Tackle Worsening Insecurity

The Federal Government has assured the Benue State Government of sustained support to address the worsening security challenges confronting the state.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, gave the assurance at the official launch of the Benue State Peace and Reconciliation Commission Five-Year Strategic Plan (2026–2030), marking a renewed commitment to restoring lasting peace, strengthening security, and improving livelihoods across the state.

The minister said the support would be driven through agricultural and job-creation programmes aimed at engaging youths and addressing the root causes of insecurity. He commended the state’s peace-driven initiatives, noting that insecurity must be decisively tackled to unlock economic growth.

Maiha said the launch signposts the state’s determination to achieve total peace and sustainable development. He maintained that the document is anchored on dialogue, mitigation, reconciliation, inclusive social cohesion, and the strengthening of conflict-prevention mechanisms.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, emphasized that peace in Benue must reflect the state’s agricultural identity and protect the livelihoods of its people. He acknowledged the efforts of security agencies and appreciated the roles of traditional rulers in the state, the Tor Tiv and the Och’Idoma in promoting peace.

In his remarks, the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse, said true peace would only be achieved when Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) return to their ancestral homes and resume farming activities. He also commended security agencies for their continued collaboration with the state government.

The representative of the British High Commission and Team Lead of Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRING), Mr. Nkimbo Ukaha, lauded the grassroots-driven and consultative nature of the initiative, promising development partners’ support for its full implementation.

Delivering a keynote address on “Pathways for Implementing the Strategic Plan,” Dr. Hussaini Abdu stressed that peacebuilding is a gradual and deliberate process requiring coordinated efforts. He warned that Benue’s status as the “Food Basket of the Nation” is under threat due to persistent farmer-related conflicts, calling for urgent and strategic action.

Director-General of the Benue State Commission for Peace and Reconciliation, Josephine Habba, explained that the 2026–2030 plan is designed to coordinate and promote all actions that enhance peace and stability in the state. She described the summit and launch as strategic, given the evolving dynamics of security challenges, and noted that the framework prioritizes early warning systems, response coordination, and an inclusive peace architecture.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government for the implementation of the Sustainable Integrated Productive Community (SIPC) Programme.

The programme is aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and increasing its viability.

The governor met with the Ministry of Finance, where the Honourable Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, signed the documents on behalf of the Federal Government.

Uzoka-Anite explained that SIPC is a Federal Government project designed to provide better conditions for farmers to thrive, including solar-powered housing, seedlings, inputs such as fertilisers and herbicides, and off-takers who convert produce into secondary products. She revealed that Benue is one of two pilot states, alongside Niger State.

Governor Alia committed to providing 100 hectares of land across the state for the programme, stating that it aligns with his vision to make farming viable and attractive, and to position Benue as the agricultural hub of Africa.

He added that when fully operational, the SIPC will help close the housing deficit in rural communities, provide free seedlings and farm inputs for Benue farmers, facilitate conversion of produce into secondary products to curb post-harvest losses, and make farming more viable and attractive, thereby boosting food security.