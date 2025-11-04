FG Pledges Support For Nurses, Midwives To Host Commonwealth Conference

The Federal Government has pledged its full support to the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) in hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation (CNMF) West African Regional Conference in Abuja.

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, made the commitment on Tuesday when the leadership of NANNM paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja, ahead of the event.

Gbajabiamila reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to healthcare reform, stressing that health remains one of the government’s top priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He highlighted several milestones recorded by the administration, including the revitalisation of primary healthcare centres, the expansion of national health insurance coverage from 20 million to 60 million Nigerians, and increased investment in health infrastructure and workforce development.

Congratulating the association for securing the hosting rights — the first ever in West Africa — Gbajabiamila emphasised the need for a clear implementation roadmap to guide government participation and support.

“Congratulations for securing this Commonwealth event in April next year, the first of its kind in West Africa. Government will certainly play its part.

“It’s important for this office to have a clear plan and roadmap showing what you’ve done so far and how you intend to execute the event,” he said.

He further urged synergy between the association, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and the Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, to ensure seamless organisation.

Earlier, the National President of NANNM, Comrade Haruna Mamman, appealed for government support in hosting the conference, scheduled for April 20–24, 2026.

Mamman said hosting the West African regional CNMF conference would not only showcase Nigeria’s leadership in healthcare but also strengthen professional collaboration across the Commonwealth.

He disclosed that the event would attract nurses and midwives from 56 Commonwealth countries, including the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Hon. Shirley Botchwey.

According to him, the conference aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and aims to promote professional excellence, innovation, and global cooperation in the health sector.

He appealed for Federal Government assistance in visa facilitation, financial support, and the hosting of CNMF executives from the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa.

Mamman also requested a courtesy visit to President Tinubu by the CNMF leadership and urged that the President officially flag off the conference next April.

“We are not in doubt of Mr. President’s political will to make Nigeria a reference point for other nations. This conference will further make our country the pride of the continent,” Mamman stated.

The 2026 CNMF conference is expected to focus on strengthening healthcare systems, advancing nursing practice, and enhancing collaboration among Commonwealth member nations.