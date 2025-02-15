FG pledges Support for Industries’ Productivity, Economic Growth

Share

The Minister of State for Industry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, has disclosed the efforts President Bola Tinubu’s administration is making to make Nigeria an industrial hub for industrialisation.

He said the administration will provide the necessary support and incentives to address the numerous challenges facing key industries in Nigeria.

Specifically, the Minister assured that the pledged to provide the necessary support and incentives to address the numerous challenges by the government is in order to unleash the industrial revolution drive of the Tinubu’s administration.

Enoh gave this assurance at the commencement of the South West leg of the nationwide Industrial tour during which he visited select industries in Lagos and Ogun states.

During the 3-day tour, the minister and his delegation composed of technocrats and policy planners from the Ministry visited leading industrial giants, such as Sunflag Nigeria Limited, GB Foods, Berger Paints, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc and Mojec Group in Lagos State.

Others are TGI, Veenocks Nigeria Limited, Coleman Cables and Wires, Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL) and Mikano Industries in Ogun State.

Speaking to the media during the tour of Sunflag Nigeria Limited in Lagos, the Minister acknowledged that the decline in the textile industry was real and negatively impacted productivity and employment in this critical sector of the economy.

He assured the company represented by the Management Director and its top executives that under his leadership, the Ministry is determined to provide the support needed for local manufacturers to thrive.

He announced that the Ministry will soon convene a session for Cotton Textile Garments stakeholders to address the challenges that have affected growth within the industry.

The Minister further stated that Tinubu’s administration, in line with its renewed hope agenda, is unwavering in its commitment to revive all ailing industries to promote made-in-Nigeria goods and services in order to grow the economy and create massive job opportunities for Nigerians.

