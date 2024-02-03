FG Pledges Speedy Completion of Lagos Bridge Repairs

The Federal Government has given assurance of early completion of repair works on three major Lagos bridges. The Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, and the Coordinating Minister of Finance and the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, gave the assurance during an inspection of the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter and Eko Bridges, which began on Wednesday.

The Ministers, in company with contractors and top directors of the Federal Ministry of Works went on a boat with press men navigating the bridges to observe where repair works are being done. After inspecting the lagoon sections, the ministers went on land to inspect the under deck of Carter Bridge and Ijora section of Eko Bridge.

They later inspected the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and the ongoing rehabilitation of the flyover at Lotto Junction. Both ministers had earlier undertaken the inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of the top deck of the Third Mainland Bridge. Speaking with journalists, Umahi said that the joint assessment was for the Minister of Finance to have firsthand knowledge of the projects and cost implications.

Umahi said that President Bola Tinubu had approved funds for comprehensive works on the two carriageways of the Third Mainland Bridge, address challenges on the slab elements and ensure adequate maintenance of the bridges. The Minister expressed concern over the degeneration of the Marina shorelines, which he described as awaiting disaster because the damage was threatening the pillars of the Lagos Blue Rail Line.

Umahi said though the shorelines required N146 billion, he noted that only N1 billion was available for the project in the budget. He however, expressed satisfaction with the on-going repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge, and said that the repair would be completed and the bridge reopened to traffic by April. He said: “It is going to be a classic reinstated bridge by the time we finish.”