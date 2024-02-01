FG Pledges Speedy Completion Of Lagos Bridge Projects

…As Umahi, Edun Inspect Third Mainland Bridge, Cater, Eko Bridges

The Federal Government has given assurance of early completion of repair works on three major Lagos bridges.

The Minister of Works, Mr David Umahi, and the Coordinating Minister of Finance and the Economy, Mr Wale Edu, gave the assurance during an inspection of the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter and Eko Bridges, which began on Wednesday.

The Ministers, in company with contractors and top directors of the Federal Ministry of Works went on a boat with pressmen navigating the bridges to observe where repair works are been done.

After inspecting the lagoon sections, the ministers went on land to inspect the underdeck of Carter Bridge and the Ijora section of Eko Bridge.

They later inspected the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and the ongoing rehabilitation of the flyover at Lotto Junction.

Both ministers had earlier undertaken the inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of the top deck of the Third Mainland bridge.

Speaking with journalists, Umahi said that the joint assessment was for the Minister of Finance to have first-hand knowledge of the projects and cost implications.

Umahi said that President Bola Tinubu had approved funds for comprehensive works on the two carriageways of the Ghird Mainland Bridge, addressed challenges on the slab elements, and ensured adequate maintenance of the bridges.

The Minister expressed concern over the degeneration of the Marina shorelines, which he described as awaiting disaster because the damage was threatening the pillars of the Lagos Blue Rail Line.

Umahi said though the shorelines required N146 billion, he noted that only N1 billion was available for the project in the budget.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge and said that the repair would be completed and the bridge reopened to traffic by April.

“It is going to be a classic reinstated bridge by the time we finish,” he said.

He said that contractors would begin work on the underdeck and lagoon sections of the Third Mainland and Carter Bridges next week.

He added that advertisements for bids for facilities on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway were also set to begin within a week.

On his part, Edun expressed satisfaction with the designs, implementation, and costs of the projects, saying that the current administration is concerned about infrastructure development.

Edun assured of adequate funding of all infrastructure in line with the core agenda of President Bola Tinubu to further grow the nation’s economy.

The Minister said that the federal government was working towards achieving a 77 per cent increase in its internally generated revenue to boost the economy and fund critical infrastructure across the nation.

Edun restated the commitment of President Tinubu to economic growth, restoration and digitalization of the economy, infrastructural development, and putting policies in place while blocking long-standing leakages caused by fuel subsidy.

He urged the NNPC Ltd. to take advantage of opportunities in the oil market to shore up revenue for the nation.

Speaking about the degraded Marina shorelines, he said, “A stitch in time saves nine,” pledging urgent intervention in line with Tinubu’s vision.

He added that all hands are on deck to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy under the current administration.