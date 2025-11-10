FG Pledges Rehabilitation, Protection For Displaced Nigerian – Doro

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Dr. Bernard Doro, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the rehabilitation, protection, and empowerment of displaced and vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

Speaking during a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre Jos on Monday, Doro said the government would pursue a humanitarian response anchored on dignity, accountability, and measurable impact rather than charity.

“My vision for the ministry is clear: to make hope a tangible reality for the poor, displaced, and vulnerable. We will build a system that listens, responds, and delivers with transparency,” he stated.

According to the minister, the administration will focus on strengthening social protection systems, expanding poverty alleviation programmes, and ensuring that aid reaches communities most in need.

He revealed that Plateau State would serve as a model for inclusive humanitarian action where “every displaced person is accounted for, every household supported, and every youth empowered with opportunities.”

The Minister emphasised the importance of collaboration with state governments, development partners, and civil society groups, adding that his approach would be guided by partnership, transparency, and compassion.

“This appointment is not mine alone, it is ours. Together, we will show that Plateau can lead the way in humanitarian leadership and compassionate governance”.

He however call on journalists and stakeholders to hold him accountable, saying, “With God’s help and your support, we will restore dignity, rebuild communities, and renew hope.”