FG Pledges Power Restoration In ALSCON

The Federal Government has pledged to revive the Rusal Aluminium Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, by ensuring its reconnection to the national grid as part of efforts to boost power generation and create massive employment opportunities for Nigerians.

When fully operational, the plant is expected to contribute 540 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid while providing direct and indirect employment for about 15,000 Nigerians, including professionals and skilled youths.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made the pledge on Tuesday during a working visit to the company in Ikot Abasi, according to a statement by his media aide, Bolaji Tunji.

Adelabu expressed concern that 37 years after ALSCON’s establishment, the absence of reliable electricity supply had prevented Nigeria from realizing the full benefits of such a huge industrial investment.

He assured that the government would immediately implement a temporary power connection to the plant while working on a long-term solution to ensure uninterrupted operations.

On the abandoned 330kV substation project of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) in Ikot Abasi, which was about 90 percent completed before it was left unattended, the minister lamented its dilapidated state and promised that it would be completed soon to enable optimal power supply to ALSCON.

“This is the only way the country can get value for such huge investment in ALSCON,” Adelabu said.

Tracing the history of the company, the minister explained that ALSCON was conceived in 1989 and completed in 1998, before being taken over by the Aluminium Smelting Company of Russia during the 2006 privatization exercise.

“These huge investments have suffered for lack of power supply for 27 years. We are aware of the enormous potential of this facility in aluminium conversion — upstream, midstream, and downstream. It can generate jobs for our youths, supply raw materials to local industries, and save foreign exchange,” he said.

Adelabu emphasized that the Federal Government remains committed to expanding electricity access nationwide in line with the Vision 2030 goals of providing power to the majority of Nigerians.

“We have determined both short-term and medium-term solutions to connect ALSCON to the grid. The company has the potential to generate 540MW through six turbines of 90MW each, all in good condition,” he said.

He added that once the 330/132kV substation and 330kV DC lines from Ikot Ekpene to Ikot Abasi are completed, the entire 540MW could be evacuated to the national grid.

“There’s even the possibility of expanding capacity by 120MW, bringing the total to 660MW. Within 90 days, we expect to achieve the short-term power solution, after which the country will begin to feel the impact of ALSCON’s operations,” he stated.

The minister noted that the company also has the potential to employ up to 3,000 workers directly, apart from thousands more in downstream industries.

On gas supply challenges, Adelabu said the issue was mainly commercial and could be resolved through appropriate pricing agreements between the plant and gas suppliers.

“If the price is right, gas companies will supply. The gas pipeline here is functional, so it’s just a matter of agreeing on a commercially viable rate,” he added.

Earlier, Viacheslav Krylov, the Development Advisor to ALSCON, outlined the major challenges facing the plant since the presidential directive of July 2024 to restart operations.

He explained that smelting is a power-intensive process requiring a stable and high-volume electricity supply to function efficiently. The company, he said, has an installed capacity of 540MW, with 360MW available for peak operation.

However, Krylov lamented that the absence of alternative power sources has hindered the restart of operations.

“If the in-house plant fails due to gas shortages, there is no backup electricity source. We therefore need enhanced grid stability, a dedicated backup power plan, and strategic power purchase agreements (PPAs) to guarantee long-term operational and financial stability,” he said.