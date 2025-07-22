FG Pledges Firm Commitment To Child Protection

In a strong show of commitment to child welfare, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to protecting and uplifting every Nigerian child under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking during an official visit by the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC) to Nigeria, led by Robert Nanima, the Minister addressed recent allegations of child rights violations and outlined the government’s multi-layered strategy to safeguard children, support families, and strengthen legal protection frameworks.

“Child protection, development, and family cohesion are not just policy objectives. They are national imperatives. While the allegations remain under investigation, Nigeria continues to take proactive and systemic steps to create a safe, just, and nurturing environment for every child,” she said.

She disclosed that the government is reviewing the Child Rights Act to ensure full domestication across all 36 states, updating the National Child Policy to reflect evolving dynamics, and amending the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act to fill legal gaps in addressing violence against children.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that a Child Protection and Development Agency has been established to consolidate all interventions. The government is also implementing the EVAC Costed National Action Plan and the National Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Children.

She announced the launch of the “See Something, Say Something, We Do Something” campaign, aimed at encouraging citizens to report abuse, exploitation, and neglect through accessible platforms to ensure real-time response and justice for affected children.

Additional initiatives include the expansion of child-friendly courts and legal aid services, capacity-building for justice professionals, and the launch of alternative care guidelines that prioritize family-based reintegration. The National Family Cohesion and Development Programme will also be rolled out to reach over five million Nigerians.

To monitor progress and ensure accountability, the government is establishing a National Child Protection Database and a Child Well-being Index. A Child Protection Research and Information Centre is also set to become operational with technical support from UNICEF and state governments.

In his remarks, Robert Nanima, Nigeria’s Country Rapporteur and Head of the Delegation, commended Nigeria’s hospitality and transparency. He emphasized that the Committee’s visit was a fact-finding mission to assess the reported concerns and understand the local context.

“We are not here to indict but to collaborate. Nigeria’s willingness to engage and share its efforts shows true leadership in child rights. Africa must work as a community to give its children a future they deserve,” Nanima said.