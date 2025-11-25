FG Pledges Digital Overhaul Of Health Sector, Backs Health Information Managers

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to fully digitalising Nigeria’s healthcare system, declaring that Health Information Management (HIM) professionals would play a central role in the transformation.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, made the pledge while addressing the 44th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Association of Health Records and Information Management Practitioners of Nigeria (AHRIMPN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Strengthening Nigeria’s Healthcare System Through Innovation and Technology in Health Information Management,” Salako said the government is prioritising digital innovation as a key pillar of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

“No health system can be optimally impactful without reliable information and efficient data management for evidence-based decision-making. Health data, the lifeblood of any functional health system, informs planning, guides policy, drives research, measures performance, and enables accountability,” he said.

The minister described HIM professionals as indispensable to the nation’s health sector, noting that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to digital health innovations, including electronic health records, data harmonisation, digital literacy programmes, and the creation of a national health information exchange.

“Health Information Management is not a peripheral role but a core component of the healthcare team. Whether as clinician, administrator, or policymaker, we all rely on the accuracy, timeliness and integrity of information produced and managed by HIM professionals,” he said.

Salako explained that achieving these goals depends largely on the expertise of HIM professionals.

He assured that the government would continue collaborating with AHRIMPN and the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria (HRORBN) to strengthen professional standards and regulatory frameworks, enhance welfare, equity and justice for practitioners, improve training and retraining, and promote the ethical use and security of health data.

He outlined five key areas of collaboration: digitisation and integration of health records across all levels of care; standardisation of health data for interoperability and quality assurance; capacity building in data analytics, artificial intelligence and health informatics; policy support for career progression and professional recognition; and joint research and innovation to improve national health statistics.

Salako added that the government aims not only to digitalise the system but also to ensure every health worker, from remote primary health centres to tertiary hospitals is equipped to effectively use digital tools.

“Digital transformation is not about replacing human expertise; it is about amplifying it. Let us collectively commit to building a data culture in Nigeria where decisions are guided not by assumptions but by evidence,” he said.

The minister urged practitioners to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, telemedicine, and the Internet of Medical Things.

He also commended AHRIMPN for sustaining its annual scientific conference and praised the HRORBN for providing regulatory oversight and continuous professional development.

“The Federal Ministry of Health stands ready to support the profession and practitioners in achieving its noble mandate by providing all necessary enablement. Together, let us harness innovation and technology to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system and secure a healthier, more resilient future for our people,” he said.