FG Pledges Commitment To Road Safety

The Federal Government yesterday directed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders to recommit themselves to the full implementation of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy.

Speaking at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) 8th Annual Lecture Series, Vice President Kashim Shettima decried the alarming rates of road accidents across the country. According to him, the challenge requires collective and sustained action.

He implored stakeholders in government and the private sector to pursue indigenous solutions, while collaborating with global partners in the bid to ensure safer roads across the country.

He added: “I commend the leadership of the FRSC for the vigour and innovation with which you have pursued this cause. “But let me add a note of caution: we do not yet have the luxury to celebrate.

The road ahead remains long and demanding. “Much work still lies before us, and we must draw from both our indigenous solutions and effective collaborations with global partners to achieve our objectives.”

He added: “Nigeria still faces significant road safety challenges, with recent statistics revealing a troubling record of deaths on our roads.”