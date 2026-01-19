FG Pledges Commitment To Delivering Quality Roads

The Minister of State for Works Bello Goronyo yesterday expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to delivering quality road networks.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Nagarta Old Boys (NOBA) at Nagarta College, Sokoto, Goronyo, an alumnus of the school expressed his excitement about the opportunity to reconnect with his former classmates and fellow alumni.

He recalled the significant role Nagarta College played in shaping his character, values, and leadership journey, which culminated in his current position.

He noted that as an old boy of the institution, he carries the spirit and values of Nagarta College into his national assignment of transforming Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

The minister reaffirmed his dedication to national development through the execution of critical infrastructure projects and pledged to continue supporting the school and similar institutions in all possible ways.