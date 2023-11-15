FG Pledges Commitment To Create Jobs Through Agriculture

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Prof. Joseph Utsev on Wednesday expressed the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to create job opportunities for the unemployed youths in the country through agriculture.

Prof. Utsev stated this while addressing management and staff of the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority at its Headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

The Minister explained that it was in realization of this that the President had given the 12 River Basins in the country the mandate to embark on large-scale irrigation farming and deploy expertise and resources at their disposal to ensure that there was enough food to feed the nation and export.

He maintained that when irrigation farming is encouraged using modern technology, many youths who are idle and looking for white-collar jobs will be willing to embrace agriculture as a means of livelihood which will discourage them from engaging in criminal acts and also reduce insecurity in the country.

Prof. Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Terhemen Oraduen, and made available to New Telegraph maintained that President Tinubu was aware of the challenges facing the country and was not relenting on his oars to proffer solutions to them and appealed for more patience, understanding and support from citizens to enable him succeed in the task of making Nigeria prosperous.

The Director, of River Basins Operation and Inspectorate, Mr John Ochigbo who said the River Basins in the country have all it takes to produce food for the nation, acknowledged the outstanding performance of the Managing Director of Upper Niger River Basin Professor Abdulkarim Ali for being exceptional among other managing Directors of the twelve River Basins in driving the policy document of the River Basins in the area of water and irrigation.

On his part, the Managing Director, Professor Ali who said the River Basin under his leadership is determined to boost food production in its catchment areas of Niger, Kaduna and Abuja, thanked the Minister for the visit and inauguration of the projects executed by the River Basin that will improve the living condition of citizens.

Some union members who spoke on behalf of staff promised to redouble their efforts to actualize the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu in the water sector and achieve food security.