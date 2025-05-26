FG Pledges Collaboration With IOM To Tackle Migration Issues

Share

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has stated that the Federal Government is committed to collaborating with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to address migration issues in the country.

The minister stated over the weekend during the courtesy visit to his office in Abuja by the new Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Ms. Dimanche Sharon, a statement issued by the ministry said.

He appreciated the IOM’s role in the country, saying the organisation could transform into a global ombudsman for migration issues. Migration, according to the minister, is divine, and people should be permitted to move within the boundaries of the law.

The minister noted that issues such as climate change, land use patterns, and urbanisation have affected people; hence, there is a need for migration to areas with access to arable farmland, commercial opportunities, better living conditions, and prosperity.

Bagudu assured the IOM team of the ministry’s cooperation and expressed a willingness to collaborate with the organisation to address both internal and international migration issues in the country, whilst noting that several agreements have been signed by the International Cooperation Department of the ministry to tackle migration challenges.

IOM’s Chief of Mission to Nigeria, Ms. Dimanche Sharon, praised the minister for his effective coordinating role, emphasising that the ministry is a key player in the country’s development activities.

Sharon encouraged Nigerians to rewrite their story, highlighting the numerous positive narratives about Nigeria that the international community remains unaware of.

She expressed a desire to harness remittances from the diaspora for development, noting that the receipt of remittances can enhance development, provide better nutrition, improve education, and increase access to health services.

She urged the ministry to include Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) in its development plans and to provide solutions for internal displacements, while also promising that IOM, as an organisation, wishes to support Nigeria in achieving its plans and programmes.

Sharon stated that IOM is an extended arm of the government, supporting the priorities and needs of the Federal Government.

IOM activities in Nigeria include: Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR), Labour Migration, Diaspora Policy Formulation, Migration Health, and Migrant Assistance and Protection.

Share