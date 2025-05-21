FG Plans To Transform Gomwalk House Into BPO Hub

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a future-ready workforce by prioritizing technical training and digital job creation for Nigerian youth, who constitute nearly 70% of the country’s population.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, stated this on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the Joseph Gomwalk House, popularly known as the Standard Building, in Jos, Plateau State.

Dr. Tijani revealed that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to transform the historic structure into a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hub. The initiative, he said, aims to boost youth employment and accelerate Nigeria’s transition into a thriving digital economy.

“The President has directed me to implement inclusive programmes that equip young people with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the global digital economy,” the minister said.

One of the flagship programmes under this directive, he explained, is the 3,000,000 Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, which is already training millions of Nigerian youths in key digital and technical skills.

However, Dr. Tijani emphasized that skills training must be matched with employment opportunities — a gap the BPO initiative aims to bridge. “Training alone is not enough. We need to create job pathways, and that’s where BPO becomes a strategic opportunity,” he added.

As part of efforts to accelerate job creation, the Federal Government is partnering with state governments to establish BPO hubs across the country. Plateau State, he said, has emerged as a key partner due to its youthful, English-speaking population and improving digital infrastructure — factors that make it ideal for global outsourcing services.

During the visit, Dr. Tijani inspected the Standard Building to assess its potential for conversion into a modern, tech-driven workspace. “The goal is to work with the Plateau State Government to refurbish this iconic structure and transform it into a state-of-the-art facility where companies can hire young Nigerians for outsourced digital roles,” he explained.

While Plateau is among several states being considered, the minister noted that the initiative is part of a broader national strategy to ensure every region benefits from Nigeria’s growing digital economy. He praised Plateau’s strong education system, trainable workforce, and the proactive leadership of its state government.

“The ‘Time is Now’ administration in Plateau is visibly committed to restoring the state’s historical relevance and unlocking its potential,” Dr. Tijani said. “That kind of visionary leadership is exactly what the Federal Government seeks as we work toward building a $1 trillion economy.”

The Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve digital connectivity, particularly in underserved rural areas across Plateau State. He stressed that bridging connectivity gaps is essential not only for economic inclusion but also for national security.

“Unconnected regions often become hideouts for bad actors,” he noted. “By investing in telecom infrastructure, we can boost digital inclusion, empower sectors like agriculture and education, and improve security. Plateau can be a model for national digital transformation.”

Dr. Tijani reiterated the government’s focus on youth empowerment: “About 70% of our population is under the age of 30. It’s a priority for us to create meaningful job opportunities for them. While our 3MTT programme is doing well, we must also find ways to help these trained youths get hired. That’s why we’re working with Plateau State to fast-track BPO job creation.”

He added that countries like India have long benefited from BPO opportunities, and Nigeria is now well-positioned to compete in that space.

The minister was accompanied on the inspection by Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Ramnap; Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk; and Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Sylvanus Dongtoe.

Hon. Ramnap expressed appreciation for the initiative and commended the minister for his commitment to youth empowerment. “We are grateful for this initiative and for having Plateau State in focus. We’ve had the chance to interact with some of the young people he previously empowered, and this project is truly a step in the right direction for us,” she said.

