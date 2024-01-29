FG plans to cut wheat import by N261bn in 2024

There is move by the Federal Government to cut wheat importation by 23.1 per cent or N261billion ($300 million) this year, following the unveiling of the 1.25 million metric tonnes 2023/24 dry-season wheat production. Findings revealed that imports would be reduced from 5.4 million tonnes to 4.15 million tonnes after the end of the year. The country relies on wheat as one of the major ingredients in the production of wide range of foods such as bread, pasta, noodles, biscuits, cakes and pastries.

In 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data explained that the country spent about N970.22 billion on wheat imports between October 2022 and September 2023. In the first nine months of the year, wheat imports into the country was N783.26 billion. it was gathered that when compared with the figure for the same period of 2022, there was an increase of N28.66 billion from the NN753.60 billion recorded. Also, between October 2021 and September 2022, Nigeria imported durum wheat worth N1.15 trillion; the figure was N180.77 billion higher than what was recorded in the in 2021, representing a decline of 15.71per cent in wheat imports. Also, Nigeria’s wheat import in the third quarter of 2023 was the highest in the last four quarters, amounting to N331.76 billion. Also, data by the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) explained that the country spent $3.32 billion on wheat, making the country the second largest importer of wheat in the world, primarily from Lithuania, $582 million; Latvia, $508 million; United States, $508 million; Russia, $493 million and Ukraine, $490 million in 2022.

However, importation of the grain dropped by 25 per cent in the nation’s seaports between January and October 2023 as importers, who have placed order for 6 million tonnes could only took delivery of 4.5 million tonnes at Lagos, Tincan Island and Rivers ports, leading to a shortfall of 900,000 tonnes and high price of wheat products in the market. However, in January 2024, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that three terminals will take delivery of 110,642 tonnes from Lagos, Tincan and Rivers ports. At Lagos Port, Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Samsun will offload 26,222 tonnes, while Desert Victory with 35,400 tonnes is expected to berth at Josepdam in Tincan Island Port. It added that Rivers Ports will take delivery of 25,000 tonnes and 24,020 tonnes from Fuat Sezgin and Carolina Bolten respectively. In December 2023, the shipping data explained that 183, 312 tonnes were offloaded by five vessels at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) at Lagos Port, 58,200 tonnes from two vessels at Jopepdam at Tincan Island Port. At ABTL, Ocean Knight discharged 52,875 tonnes; Desert Honour, 51,512 tonnes; Desert Osprey, 19,787 tonnes; while Almeria and Eleoussa berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) terminal with 37,338 tonne and 21,800 tonnes respectively. However in a move to cut the imports, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said that it had commenced the pilot cultivation of the targeted 250,000 hectares of wheat production for the 2023/24 dry-season farming in Kadume, Hadejia local government area of Jigawa State. The project which is under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-pocket Project (NAGS&AP) was made possible by a $134 million loan facility advanced to Nigeria by the African Development Bank(AfDB) and aimed to increase yield of major staple crops like wheat among others by at least 20 per cent.

At the flag-off, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari described the project as ambitious, saying that the ministry aim to support between 150,000 to 250,000 farmers with 50 percent input subsidy to cultivate between 200,000 to 250,000 hectares of wheat with an expected yield of 1.25 million metric tonnes. It would be recalled that data obtained from AgFlow, also explained that Nigeria imported 0.14 million tonnes of the grain from Canada in July 2023, followed by Poland, 64,365 tonnes; Russia, 51,080 tonnes and the United States, 27,000 tonnes, noting that total imports was 1.9 million tonnes between January and July 2023 as average price of the grain remained at $576 per tonne It noted that Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Brazil had supplied 55,000 tonnes each to the country, while Estonia also exported 54,400 tonnes of the grain to Nigeria. Also, it explained that February shipments were the largest with 0.33 million tonnes. In its statistics, July shipment was 0.3 million tonnes; June, 0.26 million tonnes; May, 0.3 million tonnes; April, 0.2 million tonnes and January, 0.28 million tonnes.