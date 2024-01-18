FG Plans To Achieve $1trn Economy With Maritime

The Federal Government has identified the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry as one of the pivotal ministries critical to achieving $1 trillion economy by 2026.

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Pius Akuta, said on Thursday that the Federal Government had concluded plans to come up with policy documents that would boast port efficiency.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu and his New Hope Agenda for the country were looking at moving from a $500 billion economy to a $1 trillion economy by 2026.

Akuta added: “We have a lot of issues to put together and Nigeria has taken bold steps by establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and that is geared towards restructuring the marine environment so that it contributes to the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

“The minister has been working day and night meeting with stakeholders on issues relating to challenges the sector is facing and a policy will be rolled out to address these issues to ensure port efficiency.

“To achieve port efficiency, there is a need for stakeholders to impute. On tariff, if we achieve port efficiency, the turnaround time is improved and it will trickle down.”

Akuta said that going forward, things would change drastically, the checkpoint would be looked at holistically and steps would be taken in all directions to improve port efficiency.

He described automation as the most important way to go in terms of port efficiency, stating that this would lead to less gridlock on the port corridors.

He explained: “My concern also is achieving the International Cargo Tracking Note that will help all stakeholders in cargo clearance and the country achieve port efficiency.

“This is on the front burner of the presidency and we are going to work to achieve it in record time and probably before the end of the year.”

He expressed satisfaction over the impact Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, the flagship company and subsidiary of SIFAX Group has had on the nation’s maritime sector.

Speaking during his maiden courtesy visit on the management of the terminal, the Executive secretary noted that the company had maintained its status as the foremost indigenous terminal operator in the country and has made everybody proud with the way it has run its operations.

Akutah said: “We are very pleased with the operations of the terminal over the years. You have positioned yourself as a terminal to reckon with. Your investments in the maritime sector have continued to shape the growth of the blue economy and you have proven that you have the necessary expertise to run this terminal very well”.

“I want to solicit your support as always. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given us a mandate and his eyes are firmly on the growth of the sector. We will roll out measures that will support your continued growth.

“The Council will firmly collaborate with all operators this year to maximize success and entrench more automation of the sector too.”

In his response, the Managing Director of the company, John Jenkins

thanked the NSC boss and hinted that the terminal is open and willing to collaborate with the council to achieve the vision of the president.

Other management team members of the terminal present during the visit include- Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director, Administration, Tobi Afolabi, Executive Director, Operations, Sogo Faola, AGM Transfer, PCHS and Patience Nwaogwugwu, Head, SIFAX Stevedoring.