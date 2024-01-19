FG Plans to Achieve $1TRN Economy With Maritime

Federal Govemment has identified the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry as one of pivotal ministries critical to achieving $1 trillion economy by 2026. The Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Pius Akuta, said on Thursday that the Federal Government had concluded plans to come up with policy documents that would boast port efficiency.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu and his New Hope Agenda for the country was looking at moving from $500 billion economy to $1trillion economy by 2026. Akutah added: “We have a lot of issues to put together and Nigeria has taken a bold steps by establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and that is geared towards restructuring the marine environment so that it contributes to the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

“The minister has been working day and night meeting with stakeholders on issues relating to challenges the sector is facing and a policy will be roled out to address these issues so as to ensure port efficiency. To achieve port efficiency, there is need for stakeholders impute. On tariff, if we achieve port efficiency, the turnaround time is improved and it will trickle down.” Akuta said that going forward, things would change drastically, the checkpoint would be looked at holistically and steps would be taken in all directions to improve port efficiency.

He described automation as the most important way to go in terms of port efficiency, stating that this would lead to less gridlock on the port corridors. He explained: “My concern also is achieving the International Cargo Tracking Note that will help all stakeholders in cargo clearance and the country achieve port efficiency.