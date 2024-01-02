FG plans solar-based power supply for MSMEs

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, has disclosed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to securing alternative power sources for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He explained that the initiative aimed to assist the MSMEs overcome current challenges posed by unreliable electricity supply across Nigeria by granting them at least eight-hour daily power supply Adekunle-Johnson in an interview with Channels Television yesterday also stated that the administration was working assiduously to provide reliable power alternatives. According to him, the Federal Government recognises the strategic role MSMEs play in the economic growth and stability of Nigeria.

He said: “I am aware that we are in deep discussions with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to ensure solar power access for MSMEs across many markets, so, what we are doing is when you have a market that has a cluster of small businesses maybe a thousand or thereabouts, we are trying to power those markets to ensure that these MSMEs some into their business daily and have a guaranteed 8-hours of light. I am aware that before the second quarter of 2024, this will be ramped up significantly.” He recalled that a similar initiative had been implemented during the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration particularly in Ariaria market in Abia State.

He revealed that there were ongoing discussions by the government and other parties to extend the initiative so that numerous market clusters across various states of the country would take advantage of it. According to him, the objective is to provide alternative power sources, specifically tailored for the market clusters. The President’s aide said that MSMES were incurring great daily expenses in running generators for power supply. He stressed the significance of this shift by noting the considerable daily expenses incurred by business owners in running generators for power supply and advocating for a transition to solar power.