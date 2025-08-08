FG Plans Single Industrial Acceleration Agenda In Manufacturing Sector

In fulfilment of the objectives for signing into law the Nigeria First Policy by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, has disclosed that the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in conjunction with NASENI, NIPC and Bank of Industry are working around the clock to start a single industrial acceleration agenda for the manufacturing industry.

Enoh, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the proposed Made-in-Nigeria campaign by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) was going to play a key role in the actualisation of the recently launched policy. The Minister stated that the introduction of the Nigeria First Policy was a timely, strategic response to the US tariff hikes and global trade tensions, saying it was expected to achieve a meaningful impact that will significantly boost manufacturing industry production capacity in the country.

According to him, the proposed campaign being anchored by MAN Secretariat will provide certification, digital market places and media support for many Nigeria’s Original Equipment, Manufacturers (OEM) innovation, through policy driven partnerships with clear eyes for innovation hubs in the country’s industrial sector.

Enoh noted that the ministry, with its agencies was working to delist the continued acquisition of manufacturing technologies for small scale producers from abroad and critically harmonizing efforts that will promote a single industrial acceleration agenda.

He stressed that the country’s manufacturing industry needed to address critical factors against productivity, including high energy costs, inadequate energy supply, inefficient transportation and logistics infrastructure, and other infrastructure.

Enoh said: I want to commend NAN and Nigerian manufacturers for being bold and being so challenging us in your presentations. I mean, thanks for challenging everybody and challenging us about matters that are obvious, about matters that are, re-occuring all the times.