FG plans over $3trn for energy transition

Nigeria will spend a total sum of $3.1 trillion to transit from fossil fuel to cleaner and renewable energy, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Dr Heineken Lokpobiri, has said. He stated that the country had projected $1.9 trillion for energy transition plan, while $1.2 trillion was estimated for renewable energy plan in 2060, making a sum of $3.1 trillion altogether.

The Minister disclosed this in a post on his X handle. He stated that said himself, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other global leaders, had harped on the nation’s commitment to responsible fossil fuel exploration, leveraging cutting-edge technologies. He further explained that Nigeria’s energy policies aligned with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expectations, showcasing the country’s “dedication to sustainable practices.” He noted that Nigeria and other African countries had a challenge on the issue of transitioning from fossil fuels. Lokpobiri said: ”Africa, Nigeria in particular, will not rely on aids and grants to transition to cleaner and renewable energy sources in 2060. “Our 2060 projected energy transition plan and renewable energy plan stands at $1.9 trillion and 1.2 trillion respectively. “At the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (Davos 2024), I seized the platform to outline our strategic initiatives, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as an attractive investment destination in the oil sector.

Thus, I invited prospective investors to join us on this transformative journey, ensuring mutual prosperity and sustainable energy solutions. “Alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima and global leaders, I emphasised our commitment to responsible fossil fuel exploration, leveraging cutting-edge technologies. I also highlighted the fact that our energy policies align with OPEC expectations, showcasing our dedication to sustainable practices. “However, on the issue of transitioning from fossil fuels, I emphasised that Africa, Nigeria in particular, will not rely on aids and grants to transition. Our 2060 projected energy transition plan and renewable energy plan stands at $1.9 trillion and $1.2 trillion respectively.” He added: “To achieve the energy transition and renewable energy plans, there would be need for an increased investment in our oil and gas sector so as to bolster our economy and guarantee energy security.”