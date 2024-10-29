FG Plans Migration Command Centre To Secure Land Borders

Share

The Federal Government is planning to establish an irregular migration command and control centre to curb the illegal entry of foreigners into the country. Once operational, the centre will be responsible for rigorous screening of individuals entering Nigeria via land borders.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this yesterday during the induction ceremony for 123 new officers of the Border Command and Control Centre at the Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo said: “Today’s event is about the regular migration control centre. Soon, we will establish the irregular migration command and control centre. We will not limit our security measures to airports and air traffic alone.

“We are working extensively to ensure that every individual entering through our land borders undergoes thorough screening, including pre-profiling. This also extends to our marine borders. “The security of Nigeria’s borders is crucial to the security of the state. We depend on you, the officers of the NIS, to uphold this security.

The interactive API system you operate is of the highest standard.” He cautioned officers, who underwent rigorous training before selection, against any form of compromise. “Your primary responsibility is to prevent any individual of interest or unauthorised person from entering Nigeria. Issuing travel documents are secondary,” the minister added.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Kemi Nandap, noted that the induction of these command and control operational officers marks the beginning of a new era for the Service.

Nandap reminded the inductees that they are pioneering this flagship project, with 123 officers selected based on merit from an initial 253 candidates.

“The next phase will include specialised training, focusing on data analysis, travel plan assessment, and specific skill sets, in collaboration with other agencies and facilitators,” she said. Nandap reiterated NIS’s commitment to continuous training and the deployment of only competent officers to this crucial unit for national security.

Share

Please follow and like us: