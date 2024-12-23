FG Plans Massive Export Of Cocoa, Sesame, Ginger, Others In 2025

Share

Federal Government, on Monday, unfolded the blueprint for agricultural development in 2025, with four cash crops- cocoa, sesame, and ginger a focal point of export.

In the coming year, the government will enhance food security with hybrid seed production, technology adoption, and climate-smart practices in addition to, enhancing rural infrastructure through cold chain facilities, feeder roads, and electrification.

The Economic Management Team (EMT), led by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr Wale Edun revealed the federal government’s agenda with regard to the economic direction in 2025 on Monday in Abuja at a meeting convened to review critical economic policies and progress in key sectors.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga said the meeting focused on strengthening Nigeria’s economic resilience.

It said there were presentations from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Ministry of Agriculture addressing foreign exchange (FX) market reforms and agricultural performance.

It added that the CBN presentation focused on enhanced forex market efficiency, the launch of electronic foreign exchange matching systems, to improve transparency and market operations, Phased out of high-interest FX swaps to stabilize financial markets. Other areas of the CBN presentation highlighted the settlement of 80% of FX forward obligations, boosting liquidity and market confidence maintaining robust external reserves and supporting exchange rate appreciation.

In the presentation by the Ministry of agriculture, it focused on the 2024 wet season performance. In 2024, the country recorded a 4.5% increase in overall crop production, though millet declined by 0.2% just as Maize production costs surged by 69.7%, with significant food price increases (cowpea prices up 300%).

Food crises were reported in 31 states, severely affecting the North East. Mechanization and farmland expansion improved slightly, with 2% growth in tractor use and a 2.3% increase in cultivated farmland.

The report quoted Edun lauding progress made in both sectors, urging all stakeholders to accelerate efforts toward economic stability, food security, and sustainable growth.

He emphasized the need for coordinated implementation of policies to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and ensure affordable food and improved living conditions for Nigerians.

“As Nigeria looks to the future, the EMT’s focus on FX market stability and food security strategies paves the way for sustainable growth and prosperity. With continued collaboration and commitment, the country can overcome current challenges and achieve its economic goals”, Minister said.

